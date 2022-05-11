Ed Sheeran Enlists Award-Winning Newcomer Budjerah for ‘2step’ Remix: Stream It Now

Ed Sheeran taps highly-touted newcomer Budjerah as guest vocalist on the latest mix of his single “2step.”

Budjerah broke the big news with a social post Tuesday, ahead of its official release today (May 11).

It’s another feather in the cap for the Coodjinburra youngster with the golden voice, after winning most performed R&B/soul work for “Higher” last week at the 2022 APRA Music Awards, and scooping the inaugural Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist category at the 2021 Awards. On that occasion, it was Sheeran, the late Gudinski’s good friend, who delivered the prize.

The Aussie artist admits he “was so shocked” to have won the ARIA Award, “and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out,” he explains. “To now be featuring on the Australian remix of Ed’s track ‘2Step’ and have it released globally as I’m just starting my first overseas tour, it’s really exciting.”

Budjerah’s self-titled debut EP dropped in March 2021 via Warner Music Australia and was met with critical success. A deal was subsequently struck with Mushroom Music Publishing, and a separate partnership was arranged with Warner Records U.S. to showcase Budjerah’s talents in the world’s biggest music market.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Budjerah Ed Sheeran See latest videos, charts and news

“2step” appears on Sheeran’s smash hit fifth studio album = (equals) and was co-written with David Hodges, Louis Bell and Andrew Wotman. Several versions have rolled out, including cuts featuring 1.Cuz, Antytila, and Lil Baby, who makes a guest appearance in the official music video, filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine at the end of last year.

The single ascends 13-12 on the latest Official U.K. Chart, for its highest position.

Budjerah is set to embark on a full-scale tour of the U.K., Europe and North America, which will include his first headline shows in London and Paris, a slot at The Great Escape, and a run of sold-out dates with Vance Joy. The jaunt marks the 20-year-old singer and songwriter’s first time abroad.

Sheeran kicked-off his own + – = ÷ x stadium tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) at the end of April.

Stream Sheeran’s “2step” featuring Budjerah below.