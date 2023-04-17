Ed Sheeran Previews ‘Subtract’ Single ‘Boat’: Here’s When It Arrives

Ed Sheeran unveiled a first look at his upcoming single “Boat” as well as its watery music video on Monday (April 17).

“‘Boat’ is the first song I wrote and finished for Subtract, it’s where it all began, and a good way to kick off the album,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna release the full song and video this Friday, hope you love it as much as I do x.”

In the preview of the track’s seaside visual, Sheeran’s car careens off a cliff into the ocean below — only for the singer to emerge from the water soaked but still standing as he sings, “But the waves won’t break my boat,” over tender acoustic guitar.

While “Boat” was the first song the British pop troubadour created for – (Subtract), it will follow lead single “Eyes Closed” as the second offering from the upcoming album, which is set to arrive in full on May 5 as the final chapter of the mathematically themed albums he began with 2011’s + (Plus).

Announcing – (Subtract) back in February, Sheeran described the studio set as “opening the trapdoor into my soul,” adding, “For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

To coincide with the album’s release, Sheeran will also release The Sum of It All, a four-part docuseries debuting exclusively on Disney+ on May 3.

Get a glimpse of Sheeran in the “Boat” music video below.