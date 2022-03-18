Duran Duran Lights Capitol Tower in Ukrainian Colors During Performance

Duran Duran lit up the Capitol Records building in the colors of the Ukrainian flag during a rooftop performance on March 17, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

During a rooftop performance in Hollywood on Thursday night (Mar. 17), Duran Duran showed their support for Ukraine by lighting up the Capitol Records building in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“We are appealing to our fans in Russia to have an open heart and to support peace. We are all hoping you can get back to an ‘Ordinary World,'” Duran Duran star John Taylor said of the “Ordinary World” performance.

Explore Explore Duran Duran See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The performance hasn’t been the only time where the group has supported Ukraine. Duran Duran has been encouraging their fans

Duran Duran’s performance comes on the heels of the announcement for a star-studded, 10-hour telethon to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine. Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Billy Porter, Audra McDonald, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce and Rosie Perez are all set to take part.

The event also hopes to feature Ukrainians, including Oleg Karpenko, a Ukrainian theater and film actor who co-starred with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Servant of the People.

The Stars in the House special will air March 26 from noon-10 p.m. Eastern. It can be viewed and listened to on the series’ site, the Stars in the House YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109. Donations made during the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and its humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine.