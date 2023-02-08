Duran Duran Plot 2023 North American Arena Tour With Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic: See Dates

Duran Duran announced the dates for their upcoming 2023 North American Future Past arena tour on Wednesday (Feb. 8), a 26-date outing that is slated to kick off on May 28 in San Jose, California and keep the new wave legends on the road through a Sept. 19 gig in Toronto.
They will be joined on all the dates by rockers Bastille as well as R&B icons Nile Rodgers & Chic. Presale tickets for the Live Nation-promoted tour will roll out on Monday (Feb. 13) beginning at 10 a.m. local time, with the band’s VIP members getting a first shot at seats; VIPs and prospective VIPs can click here for more information. Citi members will have access to a presale beginning on Monday as well, beginning at 2 p.m. local time until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will be added on Feb. 14 and end on Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. local time. General public tickets will go on sale on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” said singer Simon LeBon in a statement. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”
The band released a 2LP deluxe edition of their 15th album, Future Past, in November, which includes all 15 original album tracks as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.”
Check out the dates for the Future Past 2023 North American tour below.
May 27 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival*
May 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
June 6 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Augusts 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
Sept. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
Sept. 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
*Festival show