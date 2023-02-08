Duran Duran Plot 2023 North American Arena Tour With Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic: See Dates

Duran Duran announced the dates for their upcoming 2023 North American Future Past arena tour on Wednesday (Feb. 8), a 26-date outing that is slated to kick off on May 28 in San Jose, California and keep the new wave legends on the road through a Sept. 19 gig in Toronto.

They will be joined on all the dates by rockers Bastille as well as R&B icons Nile Rodgers & Chic. Presale tickets for the Live Nation-promoted tour will roll out on Monday (Feb. 13) beginning at 10 a.m. local time, with the band’s VIP members getting a first shot at seats; VIPs and prospective VIPs can click here for more information. Citi members will have access to a presale beginning on Monday as well, beginning at 2 p.m. local time until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. local time. Additional presales will be added on Feb. 14 and end on Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. local time. General public tickets will go on sale on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” said singer Simon LeBon in a statement. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

The band released a 2LP deluxe edition of their 15th album, Future Past, in November, which includes all 15 original album tracks as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.”

Check out the dates for the Future Past 2023 North American tour below.

May 27 – Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Festival*

May 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

June 6 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

August 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Augusts 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 3 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

Sept. 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

*Festival show