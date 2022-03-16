Duran Duran Announce 2022 North American Tour With Nile Rodgers

Duran Duran is returning to North America this summer for a 14-date trek. The group will be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic on select dates.

The tour will kick off on August 19 at Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minn. and from there the new wave legends will move on to Chicago, Toronto, New York, San Francisco, Phoenix, Fort Worth and Washington, D.C.

Duran Duran will headline multiple nights at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to close out the tour. Along the way, the band will also perform at the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio to celebrate their four-decade career and support their 15th release, Future Past, which was released in October 2021. Rodgers teamed with Duran Duran to co-produce two of the band’s biggest hits, “The Wild Boys” and “Notorious,” both of which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Simon LeBon-led act is slated to perform their Future Past single “Tonight United” on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (March 16).

Duran Duran were also announced as nominees to be inducted by the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fans can vote for their inclusion through April 29, with inductees to be revealed in May 2022, followed by the ceremony later in the fall.

Members of Duran Duran’s VIP Community will have access to a pre-sale for the North American tour on Friday (March 18), at 10 a.m. local venue time. Tickets go on general sale March 25th at 10 a.m. local venue time, apart from Madison Square Garden and Footprint Center in Phoenix, which will go on sale at 12 p.m. local venue time. Head here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Duran Duran 2022 North American tour dates:

Aug. 19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 22 –Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 23 – Washington, DC 2 Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

Aug. 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

Sept. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl