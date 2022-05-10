Dua Lipa Has Already ‘Half-Written’ Her Third Album: ‘I’m Coming Into My Power’

Even though she’s currently 40+ gigs into her long-delayed Future Nostalgia world tour, Dua Lipa is already looking forward to the next adventure. As part of the June/July Vogue cover story, the singer told the magazine that she’s already “half-written” the follow-up to the smash 2020 Future Nostalgia album, which she promised would definitely show signs of growth.

Though she didn’t describe how her as-yet-untitled third album might depart from her first two full-lengths, the singer said, “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured.” After crushing it with such Nostalgia hits as “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Break My Heart” and “Levitating,” Dua said the next chapter is definitely about self-empowerment.

“It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things,” the 26-year-old said of LP number 3. “It’s about understanding what I want.”

Even though Dua scored a career-best Billboard top 15 debut with Megan Thee Stallion on “Sweetest Pie,” the Houston rapper told Vogue she wasn’t sure it would work at first. “When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect,” Megan said. “A lot of ladies can be divas. But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss. Sometimes people get the wrong idea about me, too. But once you meet me, you’re like, Oh! This is my homegirl.”

Dua also dove into her thoughts on being single five months after she split with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. She told the magazine that she’s “single and content” and that she’s learning how to lean into the next chapter of her life, which she said is “about truly being good with being alone.” Earlier this year, that involved going out on a solo dinner as part of her Service95 concierge newsletter, which she said was a “big step” that she was initially nervous about.

Next up: a solo trip to the movies. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?” she said.

Check out some pictures from the Vogue shoot below.

