Dua Lipa Launching ‘Service95’ Cultural Curation Newsletter

Dua Lipa has a lot of ideas, and starting next year the “Levitating” singer plans to share them with the DL Nation. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), she announced the early 2022 launch of Service95, described as a “global style, culture, and society concierge service created to help the reader make sense of the world.”

The service promises to share a “witty and considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives and conversations you won’t hear, see, or read anywhere else.” “Though a lot of my guests have done their fair share of talking, I want to go deeper with them,” Dua said in a statement. “Not only am I probing them about the things I’m most curious about, I’m also treating them like the experts they are.”

Among the other offerings in the free weekly newsletter that she teased were articles from “the world’s most compelling voices alongside savvy social commentary, laugh-out-loud features and left-of-center recommendations that will include late-night gnoshes, little-known hotspots, up-and-coming artists, grassroots activists and the sort of travel tips only an extensively travelled international pop star could offer.”

According to the release, the service was inspired by Dua’s longtime habit of personally curating recommendations and lists and pointing out lesser-known “people, pieces of pop culture, travel destinations, hidden gems and global issues to her closest friends.” Now, she’s widening her circle and preparing to spread her knowledge to anyone who signs up.

“The more we share with each other, the closer we become, the wider our circles grow,” Dua said in the statement, which promised intel on everything from underground galleries in Brazil, to little-known diners in Louisiana and the best manicurists in Lagos. Every issue will feature a personal letter from Dua penned from her latest global destination, with tips on what she’s streaming, seeing, hearing and eating.

“I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences,” she said. “Service95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life.” The first Service95 newsletter is slate to launch in January.