Dua Lipa Postpones a Pair of Canadian Tour Dates: ‘I’m Sorry We Have to Wait a Bit Longer’

Dua Lipa announced on Monday (Jan. 24) that she’s postponing a pair of in Canada.

“My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th,” she wrote in a Twitter message to her nine million followers. “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all!”

The two shows aren’t victims of last-minute changes; they were originally slated to take place Feb. 22 and 23 as part of the pop star’s long-awaited Future Nostalgia Tour, so fans have plenty of time to readjust their schedules to see the singer along with openers Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï. The star did not reveal the reason behind the postponement of the two shows.

Regardless of which dates are delayed or moved, the upcoming tour, which kicks off Feb. 9 in Miami, will serve as a well-earned victory lap for the British pop chanteuse after Future Nostalgia single “Levitating” ended 2021 as the most-streamed song in the U.S. and also reigned atop Billboard‘s year-end Hot 100 chart.

And speaking of the Hot 100, her collaboration with Elton John, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” reached No. 7 earlier in January, earning the “Rocket Man” singer his first Top 10 hit in nearly a quarter of a century.

Meanwhile, Lipa — who ranked No. 9 on Billboard’s list of Greatest Pop Stars of 2021 — is also busy prepping the launch of Service95, her upcoming newsletter and podcast, which will offer fans a curated list of recommendations, stories and other tidbits of information from the singer’s world.

Check out Dua’s announcement of the Canadian tour postponement below.