Dua Lipa Chats With Monica Lewinsky About ‘Very, Very Dark Time’ Following Clinton Affair For ‘At Your Service’ Podcast

Dua Lipa is getting ready to launch the second season of her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast on Friday (Sept. 23) with an interview with author/activist Monica Lewinsky. The companion piece to Dua’s Service95 newsletter will kick off its second go-round with a chat in which the singer delves into the former White House intern’s struggle to rebuild her life in the wake of her infamous 1998 affair with Pres. Bill Clinton, which resulted in his impeachment in the Senate and an inquiry that nearly undid his presidency.

“I don’t think there was a single person on the planet who didn’t know your name,” the singer said of the period after the White House scandal made the then-24-year-old White House aide a tabloid staple in a preview of the podcast. “You basically became stuck in people’s minds forever as this 22-year-old White House intern called Monica Lewinsky who almost brought down the president of the United States.”

Lewinsky, who has since become an advocate against cyberbullying, reminded the “Levitating” star that she was also notorious for her hat of choice. “Don’t forget the beret!” Lewinsky joked. “All while wearing a beret,” Dua agreed. And while a lot of people think the reveal of the relationship with Clinton was the end of Lewinsky’s story, Dua said she wanted to know what it’s like to have one’s life defined by one relationship in your early 20s.

“I think I came into a different, difficult period in 1998 after… once everything subsided. The shock of trauma that lasted for a year, I then found myself in this new landscape and trying to understand how did I move forward,” Lewinsky wondered. “How did I try to get on a developmental path as a young woman?”

That path has taken Lewinsky far and wide, from a 2003 Fox reality dating show, Mr. Personality, to her 2004 memoir (My Life), a handbag line, a sojourn in London where she studied social psychology at the London School of Economics. It also included a widely read 2014 essay in Vanity Fair called “Shame and Survival” in which Lewinsky dissected the asymmetrical power dynamic between her and the most powerful man on the planet.

“It was really through that next decade after so many different attempts, going to graduate school, not being able to find a job, after that I really started to realize the damage that had been done in a whole different way than I had experienced in 1998,” Lewinsky said of the “dark period” of wandering during which she struggled to shake the stigma of the scandal.

After moving back to Los Angeles she said she found herself driving down a highway she hadn’t been on in a really long time last year and remembering how she used to make that long trek to buy items at Target, only to turn around and return them in order to eat up empty hours. “I had no purpose,” she said. “It was just a very, very dark time. And quite dark in a different way where ’98 was like… chaos and a shambolic morass blaring headlines and jokes. This was a quiet despair.”

The first season of At Your Service featured chats with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, activist Amal Clooney and actors Riz Ahmed and Russell Brand.

Check out a preview of issue 34 of Service95 below.