Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Deliver a Treat With ‘Sweetest Pie’: Watch

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for a delightfully sweet collaboration on Friday (Mar. 11), when the superstar duo unveiled their new song, “Sweetest Pie.”

The duo teased the dollop of goodness earlier this week when the “Levitating” singer posted a video of a message thread between her and the “Savage” rapper to her Instagram page, which features several stylized photos of the pair together having fun in glam looks. Megan then pings the singer a clip from their collaborative track, which hears the rapper dropping the rhyme, “Hot girl s–t, me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.”

“Oh, it’s the ride of your life / Hold on ’cause I might just give you a bite / Of the sweetest pie,” Lipa muses in the chorus.

Fans who are set to see Lipa on her Future Nostalgia tour have the chance to hear the track live, as Megan will be joining her for the dates in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix on March 15, 17 and 20.

Watch “Sweetest Pie” below.