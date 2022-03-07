Dua Lipa Teases a Sweet Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion: Listen to a Clip

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are getting ready to serve up a heavy dose of sweetness together. On Sunday (March 6), Lipa shared a clip of her and the rapper’s forthcoming song collaboration that is set to arrive on Friday, which teases several confectioners delights.

The “Levitating” singer posted a video of a message thread between her and the “Thot Shit” rapper to her Instagram page, which features several stylized photos of the pair together having fun in glam looks. Megan then pings the singer a clip from their collaborative track, which hears the rapper dropping the rhyme, “Hot girl s–t, me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit.”

Lipa then promptly messages back three emojis: A soft serve cone, a cherry and a piece of candy. The sweets theme did not stop there, either. The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper captioned the post with more cherries and added the song’s release date, March 11.

The Houston rapper similarly got into the spirit, sharing imagery from their sweets-themed shoot, which consisted of their faces printed onto iced cakes. Megan went full-on soft serve for the shoot, wearing bubblegum-colored makeup with a white wig decorated with swirls and sprinkles.

Fans who are set to see Lipa on her Future Nostalgia tour have the chance to hear the track live, as Megan will be joining her for the dates in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix on March 15, 17 and 20.

See the posts about Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration below.