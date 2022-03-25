Happy Birthday, Elton! Dua Lipa, Garth Brooks, Billy Joel and More Than 40 Artists Reveal Their Favorite Elton John Songs

Today, Elton John turns 75. For more than 50 years — two thirds of his life — the Rocket Man has provided fans with the soundtrack of their lives. That includes his fellow artists.

As one of the most successful, creative and influential artists of the pop era, John’s charted 58 songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40, making him the top male solo artist on Billboard‘s list of the 125 top artists of all time. He first hit the chart’s top 10 with “Your Song” in 1970 — and just this year, scored his most recent top 10 hit with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” alongside Dua Lipa. He is the only artist to have placed a song in the Hot 100’s top 40 for 30 consecutive years, from 1970 through 1999.

We’ve already counted down our own 75 favorites from Sir Elton’s extensive catalog — but to further celebrate his birthday, more than three dozen fellow artists have joined us in the task of picking their favorite John track, along with their explanations as to why. Their selections span the decades and different John eras — but to paraphrase that first top 10 hit, all artists interviewed agree about how wonderful life is while John’s in the world.

Olly Alexander, Years & Years: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

I had an Elton song book when I was first learning to play piano and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” was the most challenging to learn because it had so many changes in the music. I fell in love with the melody and the lyrics of the song, it takes a deeply complicated feeling — saying goodbye to a part of your life— and makes it feel transcendent. Even at 12 years old I thought this song was really special and I still do.

Jimmie Allen: “Your Song”

I would say “Your Song” because that was his first hit song. There’s something so pure, new and exciting about it – it was Elton before he became Elton. I love artists at their beginning. Their first hit is the accumulation of everything they’ve been through, everything they’ve struggled against.

Ingrid Andress: “Bennie and The Jets”

I love so many of Elton’s songs, but “Bennie and The Jets” is a favorite for both me and my mom. She absolutely loses her s–t every time it comes on. Like full dance moves and everything. So naturally, I also lose my s–t when I hear it.

Anna Sofia, “Honky Cat”

I mean I love every single Elton song is my favorite but “Honky Cat” holds such a special place in my heart. My dad has a white 1968 Mercedes Pagoda Convertible and I originally lived in a more rural part of Ontario, so every summer we would always go for drives in the country side and just blast Honky Cat on repeat. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH ELTON!”

Glen Ballard: “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word”

1975, Rocket Records, Beverly Hills, South Beverly Drive.

Bernie upstairs writing lyrics. Elton on a white piano with a skylight in the secret room. I’m downstairs answering the phone.

Sara Bareilles: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

This song is a masterpiece. The musical path it takes is both somehow immediately familiar and completely unexpected and made my mind wander into all kinds of fantastic spaces as a kid, and still does. I played it for Sir Elton himself, and it felt like reaching the Emerald City.

Rebecca Black, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” with RuPaul

The “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” duet with RuPaul is one of my favorites because it is truly a queer crossover that isn’t talked about enough for the level of iconic that is, especially considering how stigmatized the queer liberation movement still was in the early 90s.”

Garth Brooks: “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

[It] starts in your face and just gets bigger… it’s ROYAL, if that makes any sense… My favorite thing about Elton is he has stayed true to himself and captained his ship HIS way. Let’s face it, he’s a monster talent, and his setlist is a monster setlist. That talent, that catalogue, and that confidence puts him in that rare class where no one is above the other. He’s a musical genius with soul. Happy Birthday, Sir Elton.

Kix Brooks, Brooks & Dunn: “Rocket Man”

It’s a classic and sounds great.

Jimmy Buffett: “Country Comfort”

At the time Tumbleweed Connection came out, I was working for Billboard magazine as a reporter and people were sending me free albums. I’m not sure if I reviewed it or not — but I can tell you when it came out, I went, “Wait a minute,” because it’s such a country-sounding album. I went, “Is he trying to be a country artist here?” Nobody knew who he was or what was going on with “Country Comfort.” I like the pedal steel guitar on it. My thought at the time was, “Why isn’t anybody here doing this song?” or “Why isn’t in on country radio?” Of course at that time nobody there I don’t think I could have spelled Elton John.

Brandi Carlile: “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

Elton is my hero. He and Bernie have saved more lives than they’ll ever know.

Sheryl Crow: “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

Happy birthday, Elton John. I love you so much and you are a huge inspiration in my life — and I can safely say I would not be doing what I’m doing were if not for you. As a young girl trying to figure out who I was, your songs meant so much to me, and they still do. One of my favorite songs that you’re ever written — and there are so many — is “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.” It still resonates for me and it’s such an amazingly true song and I love it and I still play it, so happy birthday!

Neil Diamond: “Rocket Man”

Those lyrics with the arrangement and accompaniments put me in my own rocket hurtling through space. Happy Birthday, Elton!

Michael Feinstein, “Bennie and The Jets”

It was my senior year of high school (1974), and [it] opened new musical possibilities as I was about to embark on a music career.

GALE, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

I love many Elton John songs, but this one keeps a special place in my heart! It’s me and my mama’s song. We used to sing it in the car all the time on our way to school. Now every time I come back home to Puerto Rico, we still do it. It’s our mother and daughter tradition.

Jeff Hanna, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, “Border Song”

That one kills me every time I hear it. Why? Maybe because I got to see him play the Troubadour when he played his first gigs in Los Angeles, in America. Robert Hilburn wrote this amazing review in the L.A. Times. Bill McEuen called me up and said, ‘Did you read about this guy, Elton John? We’ve got to go see him.” So we went down to the Troubadour and saw him and it was amazing.

Hauser, 2Cellos, “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding”

It is a real masterpiece containing everything imaginable. It’s like a whole symphony for the band: the mysterious intro, all of the dramatic, instrumental build-up that lasts for about 6 minutes before Elton’s actual vocals even come in… Excitement is growing throughout the whole introduction and it keeps you on the edge of your seat. The involvement of all the players in that song and the arrangement itself is just insane!

Sebastian Ingrosso, Swedish House Mafia: “Your Song”

This is absolutely one of the greatest ballads ever made, and is so special to me because it helped me heal from my first heartbreak when I was young. The lyrics and melodies are so timeless. Happy birthday, Sir Elton John!

Billy Joel, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

I really loved that song from the first time I ever heard it. We used to play it together during the shows while we were on the ‘Face to Face Tours’ – for 16 years. I always liked playing that unorthodox chord progression and singing the soaring melody in that song.It was a particularly special moment in those shows that I always looked forward to. I still do it from time to time on my own — but it’s not the same without Elton there, too. Rock on, old friend!

Charles Kelley, Lady A: “Sacrifice”

My favorite Elton John song would have to be “Sacrifice” — and it’s not because Dua Lipa and Elton just released their new song with a snippet of it. That song just reminds me of growing up… my mom would always listen to “The Delilah Show” on the radio, and I feel like she always played the song. Theres something about the melody that stuck with me and that quintessential clean ’80s production I’ve always loved.

Dermot Kennedy: “Your Song”

I was about 10 years old when I realized I could actually sing, and one of the first songs I ever learned was “Your Song.” Me and my sister heard the song in Moulin Rouge, and I would sing it over and over again while she played piano. It was the most beautiful introduction to singing love songs.

Hayley Kiyoko: “Bennie and The Jets”

I grew up listening to Elton John, because my dad is a massive fan, and “Bennie and The Jets” is one of my favorite songs. It always brings me back to moments where I felt free, like dancing around my living room with my dad. Elton always creates such visual worlds with his music and has definitely inspired me to become a storyteller. I am forever grateful for his kindness and his legacy that continues on.

Annie Lennox: “Rocket Man”

This glorious soulful soaring heart-string yearning anthem.What could be more sublime??!!! It’s a full-blown spiritual experience packed into a “song!” And I’m of the generation that can claim to have heard it for the very first time!!! ( ☺️smug emoji you youngsters! 🤣) Leaves you feeling lifted right out into the dark starry universe, with the great majestic view of planet earth left far behind the tiny roads and streets and buildings and houses – a very long ways down below. Profound love and appreciation to Bernie for the magical words and Elton for the majesty!

SG Lewis: “Are You Ready For Love”

I have so many Elton songs that I love deeply, but my favorite song of his would have to be “Are You Ready For Love.” I have so many childhood memories attached to it, as my Mum would play it on her record player in the house when we were kids and it always reminded me of simpler times with my family.

Dua Lipa: “Rocket Man,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Bennie and The Jets”

It’s impossible to pick just one favorite from Elton’s iconic catalog of songs, so I’ll give you three: “Rocket Man,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Bennie and The Jets.” His songs work for any situation — singing in the shower or the car, or a night out with friends. I just want Elton with me wherever I go.

Maren Morris: “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters”

When I first heard “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” I was a child, but the imagery of Bernie coming to New York City for the first time and it not being the place he imagined always stuck with me as a young songwriter. I picked that song, because I saw myself in it as a new writer coming to Nashville with all the stars in my eyes, and finding my chosen family here over time”

Scotty McCreery: “Bennie and The Jets”

“Bennie and the Jets” makes me think of catching Elton on tour a couple of years ago. From those opening chords of that song through the entire show, Elton was amazing and we had a blast. One of my favorite concerts of all time.

Ingrid Michaelson: “Your Song”

I was late to the game, and only discovered Elton John after I heard “Your Song” in the film Moulin Rouge. It’s when I first realized how amazing he was. It opened my eyes to what incredible melodies he spits out with incredible ease. “Your Song” is one of the sweetest songs ever written about love. It encapsulates falling in love in a way that very few songs do.

Anaïs Mitchell: “Candle in the Wind”

I’ll never forget the impression that “Candle In The Wind” made on me as a kid. I found it so beautiful in its original version, but also, I was a child of the ’80s, and even as an American, I had a Princess Di haircut for many years. When that song was repurposed as “Goodbye England’s Rose” [following Princess Diana’s death], it was my first experience of pop music speaking to the cultural moment, acting as something more than entertainment… a healing force.”

Mod Sun: “Blue Eyes”

I’m a sucker for a song written in 6 and the way Elton found his pocket in the shuffle of the music was so freeform and unexpected. The lyrics “Blue eyes laughing in the sun” always stuck with me… so simple, yet profound all at the same time. When I heard it for the first time as a kid, it always made me see literal eyeballs with mouths and I would smile. As I grew up, the song took on such a deeper meaning…And that’s what great music does, it grows with you and takes on different meanings. He sticks to the concept the whole song but makes every line more interesting than the last, and that’s exactly what Elton John does best. Knowing how to paint a picture with lyrics and sounds.

Ryan Monroe, Band of Horses: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” is not only my favorite Elton song but it’s possibly my favorite song by anyone. I must’ve been 5 or 6 the first time I heard it. It was the first song to give me chills and make my imagination run wild. To me, it’s otherworldly and in a class by itself. It has a ton of chord changes but it’s not a challenging listen. It will forever inspire me and sound like home.

Joy Oladokun: “Rocket Man”

Even though it started out as a musical homage to Ray Bradbury’s short story of the same name, I think the lyrics are this beautiful picture of the loneliness that can come from being a superstar of Elton’s size. I heard it on the radio in my living room when I was a kid, and I have listened to it or referenced it daily since. I think it is a stunning ballad about how far off the ground our dreams can take us — and the repercussions of being a pioneer.

Rita Ora: “I’m Still Standing”

Elton John is an absolute legend, and while I have many favorite songs, the most meaningful to me is “I’m Still Standing.” When my mum was diagnosed with cancer we were all scared of what would happen next, but she was determined to beat it, and when she did this song played non-stop in our household. Whenever I hear it I’m reminded of her perseverance and the strength we all have inside of us.

Donny Osmond: “Your Song”

Back in 1976, my brother and I picked up our respective dates and took them to see Elton’s concert in Salt Lake City. When Elton started playing “Your Song,” I remember looking at my brother’s date and thinking to myself, “I’m going to marry that girl someday.” Debbie and I will be celebrating 44 years of marriage this coming May. Thanks Elton. It was your song, “Your Song” that made it happen.

Nathaniel Rateliff: “Bennie and The Jets”

I grew up listening to mostly oldies stations on the radio. You would hear Elton John every hour, and I always really dug the vibe of “Bennie and the Jets”. It’s also his only tune he could have played on Soul Train. [Ed. Note: John played “Bennie and The Jets” and “Philadelphia Freedom” on the show in 1975.]

Lionel Richie: “Your Song”

I was in college when I heard this song. This was my first introduction to Elton. I fell in love with Elton’s music when I heard this song, and from that point on I was hooked.

Sting: “Come Down in Time”

I used to play a version of it on guitar when I played folk clubs in the early ’70s. I never thought I’d get to know Elton and actually record a version of it with him. Beautiful song with lovely and mysterious lyrics from Bernie as usual. Happy birthday Elton! Love, Sting.

Michael Trotter, The War and Treaty: “Border Song”

When we first heard “Border Song” it moved us to tears. To think that a song written many years ago is speaking to the very things we are experiencing as a world right now is just further evidence of the prophet Elton John.

Keith Urban: “Cold Heart”

OK, pick an Elton song. Good luck narrowing that one down.

I’m picking “Cold Heart” because it truly represents the matchless originality and creativity Elton has had not only over decades, but right now- today! Here, with this ingenious idea to shape several of his original classics into something brand new, and dead center. Now, he’s landed at No. 1 on multiple charts all over the globe and this thing is streaming like a fire hydrant. It’s why he’s still building a title that goes beyond icon, legend. Happy, happy birthday, Elton. We loooove you — Nic and me. xxxxx

Dionne Warwick: “Daniel”

Elton’s delivery of the song is what attracted me.

Diane Warren: “Candle in the Wind”

It’s such a beautiful melody, and Bernie Taupin’s lyric was so empathetic. It was like he understood Marilyn Monroe so well and how vulnerable she was. That image of a candle in the wind was perfect. Truth and poetry set to beautiful music. I’ll even forgive it for keeping my song, “How Do I Live,” out of No. 1 when it was redone as a beautiful tribute to Princess Diana! 😊 LOL.

Rita Wilson: “Your Song”

I was about 14 when this song came out. I lived in a small house in the Hollywood Hills with my family. We didn’t “have much money,” and I wanted to “buy a big house” where we all could live. Our home did have this flat roof, where instead of kicking off moss, I’d hang the laundry on the clothesline and wonder if I would ever fall in love the way Elton sings in this song. Would anyone ever tell me I had the sweetest eyes they’d ever seen? My eyes are blue. How did Elton know? His melody is so intimate yet, it has this big movie score vibe to it. But, when he sings “my gift is my song and this one’s for you,” it felt like the most precious gift anyone could ever receive. Happy Birthday, Elton. You are the gift.

Katie Bain, Leila Cobo and Jessica Nicholson assisted in the story.