Dua Lipa Talks Elton John, Performs Her ‘Lazy’ Dance for ‘Tonight Show’: Exclusive

Dua Lipa had us all levitating in 2021. This year, with borders reopening and venues back in business, the Brit has floors shaking.

Lipa is currently working her way across the U.S., playing arenas in support of her global hit album, Future Nostalgia.

So far, so brilliant, she tells Jimmy Fallon. Performing New York’s Madison Square Garden “was surreal. It exceeded all my expectations,” she told Fallon when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday. “Everyone rode the wave with me, it was amazing, they were all up for it, the floor was shaking.”

If the place was bouncing, a throw-back dance move had a part to play. The pop singer has reclaimed an early-career dance, one that was described at the time as “lazy” (and worse). Never mind, it’s now inserted into the set, and Lipa produced a sample for NBC’s night-owl viewers.

Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour is a party, stuffed with hits including “Levitating”, “Physical,” and her “Cold Heart” collaboration with Elton John.

The latter track, assembled and produced by Sydney trio Pnau, gave Lipa a No. 1 in her homeland and Australia, and set her up with an idol.

“I’m so lucky to have so many pinch-me moments in my life,” she says of working with Elton, “and that’s definitely a massive one.”

With “Levitating”, Lipa had one of the biggest hits on the planet in 2021. The song finished the year as the No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it came in at No. 3 on the IFPI’s recently unveiled global digital chart, with 1.88 billion streams.

Last year, Lipa won big on the awards circuit, snagging Brit Awards for British album of the year for Future Nostalgia, and female solo artist, and a Grammy for best pop vocal album.

During her latest Q&A with Fallon, Lipa also recounts her 2020 late-night lockdown performance (“I set up a green screen in my living room”), discusses her new arts and culture newsletter Service 95, and teases a surprise with tune-in language.

