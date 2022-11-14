Dua Lipa Denies World Cup Performance Rumors, Hopes Host Qatar Will Fulfill ‘All of its Human Rights Pledges’

Dua Lipa made it very clear over the weekend that she will not be taking the stage at the upcoming opening ceremonies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In addition to denying the booking, the singer said she hoped that the nation will fulfill the human rights pledges it made in order to land the bid.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” Dua wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday according to EW. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform.”

And though she will be cheering on the English team “from afar,” the singer said she looks forward to visiting Qatar when it has “fulfilled all of its human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host” the international men’s soccer tourney that begins on Nov. 20.

Controversy has swirled around Qatar’s bid to host one of the world’s most-watched sporting events given the country’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of same-sex relationships. There have been ongoing concerns about the reported use of forced labor and the abuse of migrant workers in the first Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament, including reports that more than 6,500 migrant laborers from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar while building structures for the games.

BTS’ Jungkook is so far the only act slated to play the opening ceremony, which will take place at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20; other acts slated to appear during the tournament at the FIFA Fan Festival include Diplo, Sean Paul and Calvin Harris.

Look at a screen grab of Dua’s statement below.