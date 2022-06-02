Dua Lipa Celebrates Five Year Anniversary of Debut Album: ‘I Thank My Lucky Stars’

Dua Lipa has certainly come a long way since the release of her self-titled first album in 2017. The 26-year-old singer took a moment on Wednesday (June 2) to reflect on the impressive trajectory her career has taken in the past five years, sharing her gratitude via social media.

“5 years ago today I dropped my debut album,” she wrote, captioning a series of old photos from that time period.

“I’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that I’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today,” she continued, adding: “I thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me,” punctuating her heartfelt message with a single “x.”

The “Don’t Start Now” songstress’ first album peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and spawned many successful singles including the blockbuster hit “New Rules,” which made its way to No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart, sticking around for a staggering 48 weeks, and also hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart, the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and the Pop Airplay chart.

The pop star is currently on the road in support of her second album, Future Nostalgia, finishing up the European leg of the tour which wraps up on June 6 in Lisbon, Portugal. She’s also been steadily releasing new music and collaborations since Future Nostalgia came out 2 years ago, most recently teaming up with Calvin Harris and Young Thug for breezy track “Potion.”