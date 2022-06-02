×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Dua Lipa Celebrates Five Year Anniversary of Debut Album: ‘I Thank My Lucky Stars’

The pop star's eponymous debut album came out in 2017.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Hugo Comte*

Dua Lipa has certainly come a long way since the release of her self-titled first album in 2017. The 26-year-old singer took a moment on Wednesday (June 2) to reflect on the impressive trajectory her career has taken in the past five years, sharing her gratitude via social media.

Explore

Explore

Dua Lipa

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“5 years ago today I dropped my debut album,” she wrote, captioning a series of old photos from that time period.

“I’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that I’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today,” she continued, adding:  “I thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me,” punctuating her heartfelt message with a single “x.”

Related

Nas

Black Music Month & Juneteenth 2022: Industry Celebrations

The “Don’t Start Now” songstress’ first album peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and spawned many successful singles including the blockbuster hit “New Rules,” which made its way to No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart, sticking around for a staggering 48 weeks, and also hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart, the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and the Pop Airplay chart.

The pop star is currently on the road in support of her second album, Future Nostalgia, finishing up the European leg of the tour which wraps up on June 6 in Lisbon, Portugal. She’s also been steadily releasing new music and collaborations since Future Nostalgia came out 2 years ago, most recently teaming up with Calvin Harris and Young Thug for breezy track “Potion.”

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad