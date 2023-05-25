×
Dua Lipa Unveils Sparkling Barbie Track ‘Dance the Night’: Stream It Now

The 'Barbie' soundtrack is out on July 21, along with the much anticipated live-action film.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This Barbie is ready to “Dance the Night” away.

Just three days after she announced her new song “Dance the Night” off the Barbie: The Album, Dua Lipa unveiled the disco-tinged track on Thursday (May 25). “Watch me dance the night away / My heart could be burnin’ but you won’t see it on my face / Watch me dance, dance the night away / I still keep the party running,” she sings in the catchy chorus.

“This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST,” Lipa captioned a video on Instagram, in which she’s seen stepping out of a fluffy pair of heels, similar to the shot of Margot Robbie’s arched foot in the Barbie trailer, before blowing a kiss at the camera over the song’s gleaming, dance floor-ready beat.

Lipa is also confirmed to be starring in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie live-action film, in which she’ll play a mermaid doll alongside Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Among the confirmed artists on the film’s Mark Ronson-executive produced soundtrack are Charli XCX, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, FIFTY FIFTY, Dominic Fike, GAYLE, Ava Max, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid LAROI and more. Both Ice Spice and PinkPantheress are also credited, perhaps signifying that their hit “Boy’s A Liar” has a place on Barbie’s playlist. The full track list has yet to be revealed at the time of publication.

The soundtrack drops along with the Barbie film July 21. Listen to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” below.

