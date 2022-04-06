Dua Lipa & Cindy Crawford Are Twinning in Versace, 30 Years Apart

Versace is always in style.

Dua Lipa took to the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), rocking a new blonde ‘do and a stunning, black Versace gown, complete with a gold statement necklace and matching buckles down the bodice.

If the style looked familiar to ’90s fashion fans, it’s because Cindy Crawford once wore the exact same dress. The supermodel took to Instagram to share the “then and now” moment, showing how she wore the luxurious gown at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Timeless,” Crawford said of the look.

Lipa also referenced the twinning style moment in her own IG post from Music’s Biggest Night, captioning her series of red carpet snaps, “a little bit of 1992 @versace.”

“You are an absolute BEAUTY! My Versace Queen making historical moments always,” Donatella Versace herself commented on the “Levitating” singer’s photo. “I love you.”

Lipa is fresh off the closing of her Future Nostalgia Tour, which kicked off in February and wrapped its U.S. and Canada leg on April 1.

The massive tour earned $40.1 million and sold 394,000 tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. March 1 was the tour’s highest grossing night, with $2.1 million at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. The next night won top honors for attendance, moving 16,068 tickets in March 2 at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena. But Lipa’s two-night stint at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (the only two-night engagement on this leg) was the biggest overall Boxscore of the run, earning $3.2 million from 30,270 tickets on March 22-23.

These numbers are huge, compared to her last tour in support of her debut self-titled album. When Lipa played at clubs and theaters in 2017-18, she averaged $141,000 and 4,434 tickets per show.