Dua Lipa Teases ‘Barbie’ Single ‘Dance the Night’: Here’s When It Arrives

This Barbie is a mermaid … AND a singer! Dua Lipa announced the release date for her new song “Dance the Night” off the Barbie: The Album on Monday (May 22).

“This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST,” the pop star wrote on Instagram. In the accompanying video, she steps out of her fluffy heels, mimicking the instantly iconic shot of Margot Robbie’s arched foot in the Barbie trailer, before blowing a kiss at the camera over a gleaming disco groove that offers just a single tantalizing lyric: “Just come along for the ride!”

British Standard Time is a full five hours ahead of the East Coast, which means the Barbie track will arrive on our shores ahead of the New Music Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The recent 2023 Met Gala co-chair’s announcement got plenty of love on social media, with the official Barbie Instagram account writing, “Can’t wait” with three heart-eyes emojis, and Donatella Versace adding, “She’s a Versace Barbie” with a wink and a butterfly. Mark Ronson also left a series of alternating pink heart and fire emojis in the comments — possibly hinting at his involvement behind the boards on the track.

Dua will also be featured onscreen in the upcoming live-action Barbie film, which stars Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae and a plethora of other famous faces as Barbies and Kens and is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on July 21.

Check out Lipa’s flirty tease for “Dance The Night” below.