Drake Shares Throwback Snap With Taylor Swift

Drake and Taylor Swift share more in common than you think. Hits, billions of streams, huge fanbases everywhere. None of it comes without hard work, explains Drizzy, who, apropos of nothing, posted a throwback picture with Swift on his Instagram account.

The snap is the last in a five-pic carousel that included photos of Drake’s son Adonis, and is captioned with the motivational message: “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

What’s the meaning behind this Monday throwback? No one knows for certain.

The OVO rapper is untouchable in the hip-hop game. During one stretch last year, Drake had one of the most dominant weeks in the 63-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, when he became the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 positions in a single frame.

Among his haul, the Canadian superstar snagged the entire top five, a feat previously achieved only by The Beatles for a week in 1964.

Swift, meanwhile, was declared Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of 2021. “No other popular artist harnessed that type of fan energy with as much passion and imagination in 2021 as Swift, across albums and platforms, on projects that challenged the modern music industry while still succeeding wildly within it,” Billboard explained at the time.

Check out the throwback pic below.