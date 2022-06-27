Dove Cameron Says She’s Never Felt Like a ‘Disney Girl’: ‘I Had Huge Imposter Syndrome’

While Dove Cameron‘s acting career skyrocketed due partially to her roles in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie and in the Descendants films — she revealed in a new interview that she doesn’t feel like she ever fit in with past Disney stars.

“I never had that moment where I was like, ‘I’m a Disney girl,'” she told the LA Times this week. “I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato] or Selena [Gomez] or Zendaya or Bella [Thorne] or anybody — Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me — I never looked at them and thought, you and me — same.”

She added that she was “always the strange outlier who doesn’t belong and who will never fit in. I had huge imposter syndrome.”

“So I don’t really look to anybody else for a roadmap,” she continued. “I mean, this whole narrative that I was on Disney and then found my way out with a pop song, it was a total f—ing accident.”

Cameron’s 2022 hit, “Boyfriend,” gave the star her first top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as the sultry track peaked at No. 16 on the tally dated June 11, 2022. She also climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 14) to become the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time.

The singer came out as bisexual while hosting an Instagram Live session in 2020, but told Gay Times that “queer” is the label that best describes her identity.

“Every song of mine is a queer song because I’m a queer artist,” she told the LA Times. “Does that mean that every song is ‘I am G-A-Y?’ No. I think there’s gonna be a lot of room in my artistry to talk about things other than that I love women”

Read the full interview here.