Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.

McLean was gracious about handing over the long-held record, telling Billboard in a statement that it was well-earned. “There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power,” says McLean. “‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

“FERAL SCREECH,” Swift tweeted on Monday (Nov. 22) when Billboard revealed her latest chart-topping triumph, following up with a sweet shout-out to Swifties for helping her break the nearly 50-year record. “I’m so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I’m floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100.”

It’s a big week for Swift, with the super-sized “All Too Well” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the accompanying re-worked Red (Taylor’s Version) album concurrently launching at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.