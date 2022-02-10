Dolly Parton Encourages Miley Cyrus to Use Her Voice in Super Bowl Ad Sneak Peek

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Add Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, to the long, long list of superstars who will be hawking product during Sunday’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl LVI. The pair team up in a new TMobile ad teaser in which Miley tries to get some songwriting inspiration to the tune of Survivor’s 1982 Billboard No. 1 smash “Eye of the Tiger.”

“You got a voice Miley, use it,” Parton — wearing a bedazzled silver vest and puffy-sleeved shirt — says into her phone as Cyrus stares into her handset and looks for inspiration, responding “hmm.” Then the instantly recognizable guitar intro to “Tiger” bubbles up as we get a brief glimpse of Cyrus’ notepad full of lyrical ideas.

Miley moves over to the piano as the songwriting session continues, then back to her desk, to the floor and then finally posts up at the desk again as she wonders, “What would Dolly do?” The choice of the Survivor hit is apt, since the big game on Sunday will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, whose fans are sure to flood the zone with all manner of tiger-striped gear to support the team’s first trip to the championship game in more than three decades.

“There’s big stuff on the way from me, @TMobile and @MileyCyrus! Stay tuned to see more soon,” Parton teased, while the company’s CEO cleverly tweeted, “@TMobile will always love you. That’s why we’re bringing the most [fire emoji] talent to the biggest party in the USA this weekend, and it won’t fit in just one commercial.”

While the focus will be on the on-field battle, for many fans the ads are just as big a part of Super Bowl Sunday, with a stacked lineup of musicians slated to amuse and delight during breaks in the action from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Among the other celebs you can expect to see are: Snoop Dogg and bestie Martha Stewart, Lizzo, Zendaya, Will Smith, Kenny G, Idris Elba, Gwenyth Paltrow, Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth, Jason Sudeikis, Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and many more.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13.

See the ad preview below.