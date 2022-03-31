Doja Cat Says She’s ‘Not Bailing’ on The Weeknd Tour, Insists She’s Still Quitting Music After

Doja Cat is continuing to insist that she’s retiring from her music career, but not without tying up loose ends.

The star took to Twitter on Thursday (Mar. 31) to share that she will still be joining The Weeknd as the opening act on his upcoming tour, despite her plans to “disappear right after.”

“For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing,” she wrote. “But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a– isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got s— i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f—in picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY.”

She continued, noting that she still “got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop,” adding that she’s “pooping it out and dippin.”

The controversy began last week when Doja sent out a storm of angry tweets after her headlining set at Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival was canceled due to flooding. “It’s gone and i don’t give a f–k anymore i f–kin quit i can’t wait to f–king disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote, followed by, “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–king nightmare unfollow me.”

Since then, she said she won’t be taking photos with fans, expressed disappointment in the performance she put on during the first weekend of Lollapalooza Brazil, and exchanged terse words with NBCSports/TelemundoSports production assistant Roberto Rojas.

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour begins July 8 in Toronto.