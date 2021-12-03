Doja Cat Becomes a Mythical Creature & Helps Teyana Taylor Keep Her Throne in ‘Woman’ Video: Watch

Doja Cat continues to expand her Planet Her cinematic universe with a music video for “Woman,” released Friday (Dec. 3).

The video sees Doja assuming the role of a mythical creature to help queen of the kingdom — played by Teyana Taylor — regain control of the throne from the men trying to steal it away. Taylor conjures up Doja as a distraction to stop the men from taking over the kingdom with a series of sensual dance moves, hypnotizing gazes and outfits designed for a double take. The video concludes with Doja dressed as an earthy goddess, becoming one with a tree as her efforts prove to be successful.

Following the release of the video, Taylor shared stunning behind-the-scenes images of her and Doja Cat posing in their costumes from the shoot to her Instagram account, with Taylor in the queen’s regalia while Doja wears the costume of the mythical creature she plays.

“Woman” was the fourth single released from Planet Her on Oct. 1. Planet Her is proving to be a commercial success for Doja Cat, with the album hitting the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200. “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, and “Need to Know” have both charted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the video for Doja Cat’s “Woman” below.