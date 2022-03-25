Doja Cat Says ‘Everything Is Dead to Me, Music Is Dead’ Appears to ‘Quit’ Music

Doja Cat performs during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Doja Cat appeared ready to quit her music career on Thursday (March 24) in a series of tweets in which the 26-year-old singer expressed her frustration, going so far as to change her Twitter handle to the pointed “I Quit.”

“it’s gone and i don’t give a f–k anymore i f–kin quit i can’t wait to f–king disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” Doja then wrote in the early morning hours of Friday. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–king nightmare unfollow me.” The tweet was directed at three people, including NBCSports/TelemundoSports production asssistant Roberto Rojas.

After Doja tweeted “I’m not sorry” in response to a tweet that called her “public enemy No. 1,” Rojas replied with “Doja, you’re not going to win this fight against the Paraguayans.”

Doja’s headlining set at Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival on Tuesday (March 22) was canceled after the country suffered intense flooding caused by a major storm. Miley Cyrus was also impacted by the flooding in Paraguay, which led to the cancellation of her planned headlining set at the same festival on Wednesday night. After a scary lightning strike on her plane en route to Paraguay that resulted in a forced landing, a bummed Cyrus tried to make it up to her fans by posting a bathtub video in which she serenaded them with an a cappella rendition of “Stay.”

A short time after Doja’s tweet about quitting, Doja added, “This s–t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.” A follow-up tweet directed at Rojas added, “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” as well as “I’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”

Doja also appeared to be upset about her performance on Thursday night at Lollapalooza Brazil, writing, “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f–king love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

A spokesperson for the singer declined to comment; the star is still slated to perform her headlining Lolla set in Brazil on Friday night. Earlier in March, The Weeknd announced dates for the After Hours Til Dawn North American stadium tour featuring Doja as the opening act; the tour is slated to kick off on July 8 in Toronto.

This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care. — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

BRAZIL 🇧🇷 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — i quit (@DojaCat) March 24, 2022

Doja, you’re not going to win this fight against the Paraguayans 😂 https://t.co/8SCVKUmUm1 — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) March 25, 2022

RIP my mentions, thanks Doja xxx https://t.co/9oJS1Y490F — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) March 25, 2022

i’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. 💕🇧🇷 — i quit (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022