Doja Cat Rips Through Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ for Taco Bell Super Bowl Ad

Doja Cat dips into her rock ‘n’ roll side in a new Taco Bell ad slated to debut during this Sunday’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl LVI. The “Grande Escape” spot features a glossy cover of Hole‘s 1998 glam pop anthem “Celebrity Skin,” featuring new lyrics co-written by Doja and Hole singer Courtney Love, according to a release announcing the spot.

The made-over “Skin” will be available on all music platforms on Friday (Feb. 11), and to celebrate, Taco Bell will drop a special in-app reward for fans that can be redeemed at a later time. The unnamed reward can be picked up by users who sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards before 11:59 p.m. PT on game day.

“Come make me over/ I’m all I wanna be/ A walkin’ fire/ You can’t get rid of me,” Doja sings in a raspy snarl over the song’s booming guitars in the tweaked opening verse. In a behind-the-scenes teaser video, Doja is seen recording the song and going over the lyrics in a studio as well as ripping around town in a colorful car in clown makeup with a crew of fellow jesters who celebrate their “liberation from conformity” after escaping from a clown college, according to a press release.

“It’s no secret I’m a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun,” Doja said in a statement about the ad slated to air during the fourth quarter. “I’ve enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand.”

Sunday’s big game matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will feature a stacked lineup of musicians hawking product during breaks in the action, including: Snoop Dogg and bestie Martha Stewart, Miley Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton, Lizzo, Zendaya, Will Smith, Kenny G, Idris Elba, Gwenyth Paltrow, Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth, Jason Sudeikis, Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and many more.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Check out the behind-the-scenes for the ad and the full spot below.