DNCE Reunites for ‘Dancing Feet’ With Kygo: Stream It Now

After a four-year hiatus, DNCE is back, teaming up with Kygo for the aptly titled “Dancing Feet,” which dropped on Friday (Feb. 25).

The band’s frontman Joe Jonas has been teasing the release for nearly two weeks, performing the hit with Kygo at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Part in Los Angeles on February 12.

DNCE’s comeback has a new lineup with the departure of keyboardist Cole Whittle, and Jonas recently told Rolling Stone that he has a completely new vision for the pop-rock act he launched in 2015. “I can kind of foresee it becoming this E Street Band where members come and go,” he told the magazine. “It could be a great opportunity to have some special guests, like obviously Ryan [Tedder], who is a fantastic musician. I can totally see him hopping up onstage here and there. He’s kind of busy, but I think it would be a fun concept.”

The new song finds Jonas singing over a characteristically breezy Kygo melody, “These blinding lights shine so bright like we’re on the moon / But I don’t want to dance another beat unless it’s with you.”

DNCE’s last release was the 2018 EP People to People. Listen to “Dancing Feet” and watch the accompanying music video below.