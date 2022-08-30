×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

DNCE Wash Away Their Sanity With a Hilary Duff Cover: Watch

Let's go back, back to the beginning ...

DNCE
Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless of DNCE visit the SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/GI

DNCE went back to the beginning on Monday (Aug. 29) and delivered a throwback cover of Hilary Duff‘s mid-2000s hit “Come Clean.”

“‘Cause perfect didn’t feel so perfect/ Trying to fit a square into a circle was no life/ I defy/ Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams/ Let it wash away my sanity/ ‘Cause I wanna feel the thunder/ I wanna scream/ Let the rain fall down, I’m coming clean/ I’m coming clean,” frontman Joe Jonas crooned over his bandmates’ acoustic instrumentation. (Drummer Jack Lawless even used brushes on an empty Kleenex box for the cover’s percussion!)

Originally released in January 2004 as the second single off Duff’s 2003 album Metamorphosis, “Come Clean” eventually peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, but became a top 10 hit on the Pop Airplay chart. The fan-favorite millennial anthem was also famously used as the theme for the hit MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which made stars of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and more.

Related

DNCE

Joe Jonas & DNCE Congratulate Harry Styles on New Album With Acoustic Cover of 'As It Was': Watch

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

DNCE

Hilary Duff

Joe Jonas

See latest videos, charts and news

In between releasing singles such as the Kygo-assisted “Dancing Feet,” “Move” and “Got Me Good,” DNCE have churned out TikTok covers of everything from Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and JoJo’s “Too Little Too Late” to Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and Billy Joel’s classic “Vienna” in recent months.

Currently, Jonas is on tour with his brothers for the Jonas BrothersMexico leg of their Remember This Tour ahead of returning to Las Vegas this fall for another round of dates of their Sin City residency.

Watch DNCE’s take on Duff’s “Come Clean” below.

@dnce LET THE RAIN FALL DOWN 🌧 WE’RE COMING CLEAN @hilaryduff ♬ original sound – DNCE

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad