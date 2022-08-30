DNCE Wash Away Their Sanity With a Hilary Duff Cover: Watch

DNCE went back to the beginning on Monday (Aug. 29) and delivered a throwback cover of Hilary Duff‘s mid-2000s hit “Come Clean.”

“‘Cause perfect didn’t feel so perfect/ Trying to fit a square into a circle was no life/ I defy/ Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams/ Let it wash away my sanity/ ‘Cause I wanna feel the thunder/ I wanna scream/ Let the rain fall down, I’m coming clean/ I’m coming clean,” frontman Joe Jonas crooned over his bandmates’ acoustic instrumentation. (Drummer Jack Lawless even used brushes on an empty Kleenex box for the cover’s percussion!)

Originally released in January 2004 as the second single off Duff’s 2003 album Metamorphosis, “Come Clean” eventually peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, but became a top 10 hit on the Pop Airplay chart. The fan-favorite millennial anthem was also famously used as the theme for the hit MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which made stars of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti and more.

In between releasing singles such as the Kygo-assisted “Dancing Feet,” “Move” and “Got Me Good,” DNCE have churned out TikTok covers of everything from Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and JoJo’s “Too Little Too Late” to Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and Billy Joel’s classic “Vienna” in recent months.

Currently, Jonas is on tour with his brothers for the Jonas Brothers‘ Mexico leg of their Remember This Tour ahead of returning to Las Vegas this fall for another round of dates of their Sin City residency.

Watch DNCE’s take on Duff’s “Come Clean” below.