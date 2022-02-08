DJ Khaled & Friends to Headline NBA All-Star Weekend: ‘I’m Bringing the All-Stars’

The NBA announced Tuesday (Feb. 8) that DJ Khaled and friends are set to headline the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night performances. The star-studded lineup of Khaled’s crew is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Wait until you see the all-stars I’m bringing,” DJ Khaled said in a Twitter video shared by the NBA. “We the biggest. We the best. There’s big stars and there’s all-stars. I’m bringing the all-stars!”

The event will take place on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio and will air live on TNT. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, a main highlight of the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend, features entertaining games including the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk.

Team Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo), Team Cavs (Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley) and Team Rooks (Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey) will face off in the Skills Challenge, in which players will make their way through an obstacle course that challenges their ability in dribbling, passing and shooting.

Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Luke Kennard (Clippers), Zach LaVine (Bulls), CJ McCollum (Pelicans), Patty Mills (Nets), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Trae Young (Hawks) will take on the 3-Point Contest, which, as the name suggests, will have the players taking shots from well beyond the 3-point line that count for three points each.

Obi Toppin (Knicks), Jalen Green (Rockets), Cole Anthony (Magic), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors) are this year’s Dunk Contest participants, in which the group will do their best slam dunks and the five judges score the effort on a scale of 1-10.