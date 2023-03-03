Demi Lovato Unleashes ‘Scream VI’ Cut ‘Still Alive’: Stream It Now

After cutting seven studio albums, changing style and music direction in the fickle pop world, and surviving a near fatal overdose, yes, Demi Lovato is still alive.

At the stroke of midnight, the U.S. artist dropped “Still Alive,” her contribution to the Scream VI soundtrack.

It’s the first taste of Lovato’s new music since releasing her seventh studio album, Holy Fvck, back in 2022.

The pop-punk fueled full-length contained collaborations with Yungblud, Royal & the Serpent and Dead Sara and ultimately topped three separate Billboard tallies: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

Mike Shinoda is on production duties for “Still Alive,” which sees Lovato cruising in that pop-punk lane and spitting out lyrics that illustrate a living hell.

On it, she sings: “Already died a thousand times / Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing / Make me bleed while my heart is still beating / Still alive”.

Lovato, of course, came very close to losing it all when she overdosed on heroin in 2018. She’s since spoken candidly about the incident, and the ongoing road to recovery from a binge that left her with three strokes, a heart attack, and blind spots in her vision.

“Still Alive” is accompanied by an official music video, which features a creep in that familiar Ghostface mask, terrorizing some poor folks. Watch to the end for Lovato kicking some butt.

Jensen Noen directs the “Still Alive” music video, which can be seen below. The next installment in the Scream franchise is due out March 10 in cinemas.