Demi Lovato Prepping ‘Revamped’ Album With Rock Versions of Her Hits

Demi Lovato is ready to rock. On the heels of releasing a rocking version of her 2017 hit “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash on Friday (July 14), the singer also announced that she’s prepping an entire album featuring amped-up versions of some of her biggest hits.

REVAMPED is slated for release on Sept. 15 and it will feature the reimagined guitar-heavy versions of “Sorry,” as well as the previously released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version).” The news was accompanied by a grungy 40-second video cued to the new “Sorry,” as well as the near-metal “Summer” revamp and the relentless version of “Heart Attack.”

In a message accompanying the teaser, Lovato wrote, “Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before. I can’t wait for you to hear REVAMPED.” At press time Lovato had not revealed the full track listing for the 10-song album, which a release promised would feature all new vocals and production on tracks that find Demi reimagining her “career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision.”

She also weighed in on teaming up with legendary GNR guitarists Slash on “Sorry,” which was originally released six years ago as the lead single from Demi’s sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me. “Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry not Sorry,'” she said in a statement.

“With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

The singer began performing the rocked-up versions of her songs featured on REVAMPED on her 2022 tour in support of the HOLY FVCK album. That collection marked a return to Demi’s rock and pop-punk beginnings thanks to assists from Yungblud, Royal & the Serpent and Dead Sara; the tour also featured an all-female band led by acclaimed rock guitarist Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper).

Watch the REVAMPED video teaser below.