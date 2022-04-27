Demi Lovato Reunites With Make-A-Wish Recipient 13 Years Later

23-year-old Austen met Demi Lovato when she was just 10 years old through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and she recently got the ultimate surprise when the “Here We Go Again” singer surprised her with a reunion.

“My wish was granted July 20, 2009,” Austen recalled in a video uploaded by the Associated Press on Wednesday (April 27). “I don’t really know what I was expecting because it was my first time meeting anyone, like a celebrity. Demi was incredible. I got a lot of cute pictures and we were talking. They were like, ‘I hear that you sing. Can you sing for me?’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ I’m a ham at this point, so I start singing ‘This Is Me,’ which is the song from Camp Rock, and Demi’s like, ‘Oh, you’re really good!’ And I’m like, ‘Woah, one of my idols said I’m a really good singer. That’s so cool.'”

Demi then comes out and surprises Austen, who immediately screams and bursts into tears. The duo hug, as Demi says, “It’s so good to see you! You’re so grown now and have blue hair.”

“Oh my gosh, I remember your little pigtails!” they squealed.

RENEWED WISHES: Demi Lovato surprises a Make-A-Wish recipient with a reunion 13 years after they met. pic.twitter.com/WeYodglHQs — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 27, 2022

The sweet video comes just days after Demi teased their new album via their Instagram Stories. “Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” Lovato wrote of their pending eighth studio album. “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”

They accompanied their recent Instagram statement with a video singing along in the car to one 2000s-influenced track most likely titled “City of Angels,” and the day before that, posted a video of one called “Happy Ending,” which included the lyrics: “Sure I’m sober now, and everybody’s proud, but I miss my vices. Am I going to die trying to find my happy ending?”

“Yesterday I posted a song called ‘Happy Ending’ and even tho I wrote this in an incredibly dark place I’m so grateful that I’m no longer in that low, cold and lonely place,” Lovato continued in their Story. “I’m sure that no matter what happens in my life…my happy ending is never having to fall into bad habits again.”