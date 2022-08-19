Demi Lovato Talks Rocking Into Her Third Decade on ‘GMA’: ‘It’s a Milestone’

Demi Lovato is feeling lots of gratitude as she gears up to celebrate her 30th birthday on Saturday (Aug. 20). The singer shared her positive vibes with the Good Morning America audience on Friday (Aug. 19) when she stopped by as part of the morning news show’s Summer Concert Series to talk about her just-released eighth studio album, Holy Fvck and rocking into her third decade.

“I’m grateful to be turning 30,” the singer said. “It’s a milestone, and I feel like I’m more sure of myself, so I’m welcoming it.” Her enthusiasm showed through during amped performances of the pop-punk collection’s searing “29” and “Substance,” as well as her seasonally appropriate 2015 smash “Cool For the Summer.”

“I’m just going back to my roots,” Lovato said of the 16-track collection’s guitar and angst-heavy vibe. “When I started making music, I started in, like, a pop-punk kind of style. I was inspired to go back to my roots and that’s what I’m doing. It’s just a little bit harder.” She described “Substance” as being a reminder about the importance of human connection.

“We spend so much time on our phones and being distracted I wanted to remind people of that meaningful connection with others,” she said.

Holy Fvck features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent (“Eat Me”), YUNGBLUD (“Freak”), and Dead Sara (“Help Me”), as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack, and Lovato. The collection arrives approximately 7 months after Lovato first teased a “funeral” for her pop music on Instagram.

Watch video of Lovato’s Summer Concert Series performances in New York’s Central Park below.