Demi Lovato Gets a Giant ‘Grandmother Spider’ Tattoo on the Side of Their Head

Demi Lovato is unveiling some new eight-legged ink.

The 29-year-old singer, who recently debuted an edgy new buzzcut, took to their Instagram Story on Saturday (Jan. 8) to show off a large black spider tattoo on the side of their head.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote in a post debuting the new body art. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

The tattoo, which sits just above the “Skyscraper” singer’s ear, was done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who also shared images of the new ink on his Instagram Story.

In addition to the new body art, Lovato also entered 2022 with a brand new hairstyle. On Christmas Day, the artist showed off their freshly shaved head in a short FaceTime-recorded video by photographer Angelo Kritikos.

The pop star discussed their ever-changing hairstyles in a March cover story for Glamour, telling the publication that their choices are an attempt to break free from the “heteronormative box” they’ve been confined in for many years.

It was been a busy year for Lovato, who released their seventh album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The set was followed by a four-part YouTube Originals docuseries of the same time. The singer also announced last year that they identify as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to they/them.

See Lovato’s new spider tattoo on Instagram Stories here.