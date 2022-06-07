Demi Lovato Announces Dates for ‘Holy Fvck’ Fall 2022 Tour

A day after announced the title and release date for their upcoming eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, Demi Lovato rolled out the dates for the tour in support of the collection on Tuesday (June 7). The 32-date outing is slated to kick off with a pair of state fair dates in the midwest before officially launching with an Aug. 30 date at Espaço das Américas in São Paulo, Brazil.

Explore Explore Demi Lovato See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America,” said Lovato in a statement. “We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.” The Live Nation-produced tour will hit North America beginning Sept. 22 at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento, then hit San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans before winding down with a Nov. 6 gig at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Related Demi Lovato Reveals Lead Single of Upcoming Album

Among the support acts on the tour for the North American leg are Dead Sara and The Serpent. Lovato’s 16-track Holy Fvck is slated for release on August 19 via Island Records and it promises to revisit Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots. “The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” they said in a press statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning Friday (June 10) at 1o a.m. local time here.

The singer will perform the lead single, “Skin of My Teeth,” on The Tonight Show on Thursday (June 9). Holy Fvck follows Lovato’s 2021 album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 17, 2021.

Check out the dates for the Holy Fvck tour below.

South American Dates:

Aug. 30 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço das Américas

Sept. 2 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Esplanada do Mineirão

Sept. 4 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

Sept. 7 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

Sept. 9 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

Sept. 13 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

North American dates:

Aug. 13 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

Sept. 22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Sept. 23 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

Sept. 28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

Sept. 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Oct. 3 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

Oct. 5 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre ^

Oct. 7 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Oct. 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Oct. 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

Oct. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^

Oct. 13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Oct. 15 – Toronto, ON @ History ^

Oct. 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^

Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

Oct. 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Oct. 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

Oct. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Oct. 28 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Oct. 30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center *

Nov. 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *

Nov. 3 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

Nov. 6 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent