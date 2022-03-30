Demi Lovato Announces ‘Sped Up Remix’ of Newly Viral Hit ‘Cool for the Summer’

Demi Lovato is prepping their fans for the ultimate summer 2022 with a remix of their sultry 2015 hit, “Cool for the Summer.”

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday (Mar. 30) to share the pre-save link for the “Sped Up Remix” of the song. The release, of course, comes following the summery hit’s resurgence on TikTok, thanks to a hip-swaying dance challenge and a viral mashup with Ginuwine’s “Pony” from user @kuyamagik.

Upon its release, “Cool for the Summer” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated September 19, 2015, and spent a total of 20 weeks on the chart.

Explore Explore Demi Lovato See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Earlier this year, Lovato bid farewell to their pop music and welcomed a new, rock era. Lovato jokingly shared an image to their Instagram grid posing with both middle fingers up, joined by music executives from Island Records and manager Scooter Braun. Every person in the picture wore all black. “A funeral for my pop music,” Lovato captioned the brooding image.

The 29-year-old singer then elaborated via their Instagram Story, with one of the label executives saying, “You put out whatever music you want, whenever you want to. Break the rules.” Demi then shared two snippets of a new rock song in the following clips.

Lovato’s most recent album, Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, primarily featured pop lyrics and production. The album peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Fans were first given a taste of Lovato’s rock-inspired sound in their first two albums, Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again, under Disney’s Hollywood Records.