Demi Lovato Reveals Lead Single of Upcoming Album

The lead single is titled "Skin of My Teeth."

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attends the KLUTCH Sports Group x UTA Dinner Presented by Snapchat at Beauty & Essex on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI for KLUTCH Sports Group

D8 is coming.

Demi Lovato revealed the lead single for their upcoming eighth studio album on Monday (May 23), through a simple yet effective tweet.

It all started when a fan Twitter page shared last week that a song called “Skin of My Teeth” will be album’s first single, citing “the streets” as a source. When another Twitter user asked “what street” the information came from, Lovato replied with a simple confirmation. “My street,” they wrote.

Lovato reposted the Twitter interaction on their Instagram Story, but has yet to reveal a release date for the single. Back in April, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared that the upcoming title-pending album will delve into the artist’s ups and downs during their personal journey.

“Getting emotional listening to my new album because I’m so proud of it,” Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story. “It’s my absolute best yet and so representative of me, where I started and who I am today.”

Lovato also staged a “funeral” for their pop music back in January, signifying a shift toward punk and rock influences that fans have been itching for since the star’s rock-tinged debut album Don’t Forget and its follow-up, 2009’s Here We Go Again. They teased a few unreleased songs, including a video in which Lovato is singing along in the car to one 2000s-influenced track most likely titled “City of Angels.” The day before that, they posted a video of one called “Happy Ending,” which included the lyrics: “Sure I’m sober now, and everybody’s proud, but I miss my vices. Am I going to die trying to find my happy ending?”

