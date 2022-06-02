×
Cyndi Lauper Pays Tribute to Late Mother Catrine: ‘She Rocked and Wrestled With Us’

Catrine famously appeared in the video for her daughter's breakthrough 1983 hit, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

Cyndi Lauper (R) and mother Catrine Dominique arrive at 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held the at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cyndi Lauper paid tribute to her beloved mother on Wednesday (June 1), announcing that Catrine Lauper had passed away. “My beautiful Mom has passed. She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos,” Lauper said along with a still from her breakthrough 1983 video for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” which famously featured a cameo from her mom.

“It was an honor to work with her,” she added. “I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman. She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark. Thank you, Mom. I love you.” In a second post, the 68-year-old singer shared an image of her mother hamming it up along with WWF professional wrestlers the Iron Sheik, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Classy Freddie Blassie” from the set of the 1985 soundtrack single “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough,” another one of her daughter’s videos in which she had a cameo.

At press time no further information was available on the date or cause of death, though back in 2016 Lauper opened up to AARP magazine about her close relationship to her mother and Catrine’s health struggles. “My mother has a little dementia,” she said at the time. “She lives in the present. The good thing is, I can talk to her and tell her stuff that I really shouldn’t tell anybody, and she’ll give me these wonderful words of wisdom that a mother does. But then, 10 minutes later she’ll forget.”

A number of Lauper’s famous friends, fans and peers offered their condolences, including Rosie O’Donnell, Deborah Cox, Carson Kressley and Billy Porter.

Check out Lauper’s post below.

