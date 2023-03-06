Cravity Get ‘Groovy’ With Feel-Good New Single: Watch the Rising K-Pop Boy Band Take the Spotlight

After 2022 marked career milestones for Cravity with their first English single, touring the U.S., and releasing their New Wave album, which saw them “take charge” with their musical direction, the K-pop boy band returns with a “Groovy” direction for 2023.

The nonet released their new EP MASTER : PIECE on Monday (March 6), boasting six new tracks alongside the single “Groovy.” While New Wave saw Cravity embodying a cheery and breezy sound, the new single “Groovy” continues the bright, feel-good energy with additional sparkle and shimmer. Funky rhythmic guitars back some of the guys’ smoothest and coolest hooks to date before the chorus bursts into an explosion of synthesizers and brass as Cravity declare: “You make you feel so groovy!”

Just like how the production in “Groovy” balances the sleek verses and vibrant choruses, the accompanying music video shows both sides of Cravity as the guys go from suit-and-tie office workers to colorfully dressed pop stars onstage and at press conferences that the paparazzi are fighting to film. The different worlds continuously mix throughout the visual until the final chorus, when the boys dance in vibrant, chic, contemporary suits.

“Groovy” includes songwriting contributions from Cravity members Serim and Allen, who also co-wrote on the new MASTER : PIECE tracks “Fly,” “Get Lifted” and Baddie.” Meanwhile, Cravity’s vocal powerhouse Woobin also wrote on “Baddie” while co-producing the track “Light the Way.” As the youngest male artist under Starship Entertainment (which is home to K-pop acts including chart-toppers Monsta X and IVE), Cravity’s new EP even includes credits from one of their seniors as Exy, leader of Starship girl group WJSN, also contributed lyrics for the track “A to Z.”

Watch Cravity’s new “Groovy” video below and stream MASTER : PIECE here.