Here Are 7 Memorable Covers of Harry Styles Songs

Harry Styles and Lizzo perform an exclusive concert for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series, airing live on SiriusXM's The Heat channel, at the Fillmore Miami Beach during Super Bowl Week on Jan. 30, 2020 in Miami Beach.

More than a decade after being introduced to the world, Harry Styles‘ career continues to blossom. Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017, the singer has played sold-out shows around the world, won his first Grammy and even ventured into acting in feature films.

He’s admired not just for his angelic voice and infectious smile, but also for his heartfelt songwriting and passion for the message TPWK (Treat People With Kindness). Among his fans are major artists from various genres — Lizzo and BTS’ Jungkook, for example — some of whom have even covered his songs.

Check out our roundup of some of the most notable covers of his tunes below:

Lizzo, “Adore You”

Lizzo surprised a Miami crowd in January 2020 when she brought Styles on stage to sing her feel-good banger “Juice.” A month later, she belted a sultry and soulful twist on his song “Adore You” for her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. What else did she bring to her cover that the original was missing? A flute solo, of course.

Jungkook, “Falling”

Jungkook surprised ARMY when a passionate and piano-driven rendition of “Falling” dropped on BTS’ official YouTube channel in October 2019. This isn’t the first surprise cover drop from the boy band member, but his perfect harmonies on Styles’ emotional ballad had fans swooning.

Kelly Clarkson, “Watermelon Sugar”

“Watermelon Sugar” is just one of dozens of songs Kelly Clarkson has covered on her talk show’s Kellyoke segment. With her classic runs and iconic gritty voice, she effortlessly sang the Billboard Hot 100 chart topper in October 2020, just a couple weeks after performing a different track from Fine Line, “Adore You.”

Kygo and Ellie Goulding, “Sign of the Times”

The duo behind “First Time” traded synth beats for acoustics with their rendition of “Sign of the Times.” Their BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance in May 2017 begins with just Goulding’s recognizable breathy tone, with Kygo on piano. It slowly builds from there, bringing in an acoustic guitar and backup vocals to the bridge before a somber out.

Little Mix, “Falling”

A year before announcing a little break, Little Mix gifted fans with an acoustic cover of “Falling” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in September 2020. Each member showed off their vocal abilities in solos throughout the verses, and came together in harmony for the chorus.

Måneskin, “Kiwi”

Eurovision winners Måneskin go all out during their live rock shows, and since 2018, Styles’ “Kiwi” from his debut album would occasionally find its way into the group’s setlist. Their take on one of Styles’ most classically rock-sounding tracks is high energy, complete with the original song’s electric guitar solo.

There are no official videos or audio recordings of the cover online, but you can check out the band’s July 2019 take on “Kiwi” during their Milan show here.

Anne-Marie, “Watermelon Sugar”

Anne-Marie brought that summer feelin’ and a totally on-theme outfit to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month in September 2020 with her cover of “Watermelon Sugar.” She strips down the upbeat anthem by bringing in a cellist, an electric guitar, and soft percussion.