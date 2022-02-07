10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Mallrat, Peach PRC, Sofi Tukker & More

Trying to scrape up the energy to get you through another work week? We hear you and we have you covered with this week’s 10 Cool Pop Songs playlist, featuring songs from Mallrat, Peach PRC, Anna of the North, Lucy Dacus and more.

Slide any of these gems into your personal playlist to get energized to take on the week — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Mallrat, “Your Love”

Australian singer-songwriter Grace Shaw says in a press release that she was listening to Memphis rap veterans like Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat while conceptualizing her new single, and although “Your Love” does boast a sizzling trap beat, Mallrat’s ability to pair the sonic template with slick melodies, and the titular phrase repeated into a hypnotic refrain, produces an encouraging start to the indie artist’s next era. – Jason Lipshutz

Röyksopp feat. Alison Goldfrapp, “Impossible”

A six-and-a-half-minute collaboration between Norwegian electro geniuses Röyksopp and British synth-pop queen Alison Goldfrapp? No surprise that “Impossible” is an extended dance floor stunner, but the track also works as a headphones jam, with the nuances of Goldrapp’s vocal delivery matched by the sinister undercurrents of Röyksopp’s shiny production for some highly detailed maximalism. – J. Lipshutz

Novaa, “The World’s Thing”

“Bеing human is the latest fashion trend / And I’m a fakе designer brand,” Berlin-based Novaa sings on “The World’s Thing,” a sly and slippery ode to modern disaffection with a subtle but wholly effective beat drop. If you’ve ever been too exhausted by the state of the world to care about… anything, Novaa’s new one knows how you feel. – J. Lipshutz

Sofi Tukker, “Original Sin”

“What the f—k’s original sin anyway?” is a pretty unlikely chorus for a dancefloor anthem that splits the difference between ‘chill’ and ‘low-key banger,’ but Florida duo Sofi Tukker can hardly be accused of playing by any existing rulebooks. The lead single to their second album Wet Tennis, “Original Sin” is sure to leave St. Augustine sh00k while the rest of us shake it out on the paint-strewn tennis court in the beautifully hedonistic video. – Joe Lynch

Peach PRC, “God Is a Freak”

A strummy, tongue-in-cheek track that brings to mind Alanis Morissette for the TikTok generation, “God Is a Freak” finds Aussie singer/social media personality Peach PRC wondering why God is so obsessed with what’s going on in our bedrooms. “He’s got f—ked up priorities,” she concludes. “It was meant to be this silly song making fun of the ridiculous concept that it is to me,” she told Billboard. “But to see so many people share these vulnerable stories, talk about their religious trauma and the way they’ve overcome — that has been so moving.” – J. Lynch

Lucy Dacus, “Kissing Lessons”

This pop-rock one-off from Lucy Dacus spotlights what the songwriter does best: tells deeply poignant stories set to emotive indie music. On “Kissing Lessons,” Dacus recalls her first kiss with a girl named Rachel as she continues to recount all the ways in which they dreamed their lives would turn out over a fuzzy riff. By the end, Dacus still can’t help but wonder “if she thinks of me as her first kiss,” but the music cuts out as if abruptly shaking the singer out of her daydream. – Lyndsey Havens

Jim-E Stack ft. Lucky Daye, “Next to Me”

Producer-artist Jim-E Stack’s latest features velvety vocals courtesy of singer-songwriter Lucky Daye over a rippled and bass-heavy beat. The contrasting sonic elements result in an intriguing track that’s equal parts calm, collected and frenzied all at once — and perfectly captures the whirlwind of emotions that come with seeking a partner while knowing you need to work on yourself first. – L. Havens

Willow Kayne, “Faces Change”

Last week, rising U.K. artist Willow Kayne released her six-track debut EP, Playground Antics. Standout track “Faces Change” shines a light on Kayne’s ability to hopscotch across genres from shiny pop to roaring rock and brooding hip-hop all within one 3:36-minute-long track, leaving just enough time to wrap with a hushed bridge that takes its cue from Billie Eilish hits of the past. – L. Havens

Anna of the North, “Himmelen”

Electropop songstress Anna of the North, real name Anna Lotterud, returns with a chilling, wonderous track that reflects the natural beauty of a slowly dwindling planet Earth. Twinkling synth instrumentals remain constant in the background of the song, as Lotterud contemplates leaving it all behind for a better and untainted future, one that has less questions and holds more answers. – Starr Bowenbank

Wallows, “Especially You”

Wallows has perfected the art of laid back, sun-drenched alt music, and it shows on their newest offering, “Especially You.” Though the group — which consist of 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston — has embraced elements of surf punk in the past, the trio dabbles in dreamy synths that stand in contrast to Minnette’s habitual overthinking (as illustrated in the lyrics). – S. Bowenbank