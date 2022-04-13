Conan Gray Unveils Release Date for Sophomore Album ‘Superache’

Conan Gray is gearing up for his return. On Monday (April 11), the “Overdrive” singer shared the first details about his forthcoming sophomore release — and its coming sooner than you think.
Gray took to Twitter and Instagram to drop the news, writing “Superache. My sophomore album. Coming June 24th,” along with the album’s romantic cover art, which features him in a three-piece black suit lounging on a heart-shaped bed of roses.
Speaking to Billboard about what fans can expect from his future music while discussing “Overdrive,” Gray said, “I’m not the kind of person who only listens to one type of music, and I’m also not the kind of person who writes one type of music. So the rest of the stuff that’s going to come out the rest of this year is going to be all over the place. Some of it will be absolutely, horribly depressing. And other things will make you want to dance around.”
See the album teaser and official cover art for Superache below.