Conan Gray Unveils Release Date for Sophomore Album ‘Superache’

Conan Gray is gearing up for his return. On Monday (April 11), the “Overdrive” singer shared the first details about his forthcoming sophomore release — and its coming sooner than you think.

Gray took to Twitter and Instagram to drop the news, writing “Superache. My sophomore album. Coming June 24th,” along with the album’s romantic cover art, which features him in a three-piece black suit lounging on a heart-shaped bed of roses.

Explore Explore Conan Gray See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To accompany the news, Gray shared a teaser of the album, which features him opening a wooden box with the phrase “stay in my memories” in script lettering on its front. The teaser then flashed to several different clips of roses in various states — burning, blooming, floating, exploding and withering — before it abruptly cuts.

The 23-year-old’s announcement comes after sharing a string of singles over the past few months. He released “Jigsaw” most recently, as well as “Telepath,” “Astronomy,” “People Watching” and “Overdrive” in 2021. Superache will serve as the follow up to his 2020 debut album Kid Krow, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200

Speaking to Billboard about what fans can expect from his future music while discussing “Overdrive,” Gray said, “I’m not the kind of person who only listens to one type of music, and I’m also not the kind of person who writes one type of music. So the rest of the stuff that’s going to come out the rest of this year is going to be all over the place. Some of it will be absolutely, horribly depressing. And other things will make you want to dance around.”

See the album teaser and official cover art for Superache below.