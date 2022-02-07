Chris Martin & Selena Gomez Are Caught in a Warped City in Coldplay’s ‘Let Somebody Go’ Video: Watch

Coldplay and Selena Gomez‘s collaboration of “Let Somebody Go” has received the music video treatment. On Monday (Feb. 7), the English rock band unveiled a stunning black and white visual to accompany the emotive track.

In the video, frontman Chris Martin and Gomez inhabit a city that, with the help of impressive CGI work, is turned both upside down and inside out. The pair shares a loving embrace with each other before taking walks separately through the slowly disintegrating town, later meeting up in an infinitely winding staircase and flying through a turbulent sky.

“All the storms we weathered/ Everything that we went through/ Now, without you, what on earth am I to do?/ When I called the mathematicians and I ask them to explain/ They said love is only equal to the pain,” Gomez sings on her verse of the song. The video concludes with Gomez and Martin in the same area where they shared their first embrace — this time, their bodies fade away to illustrate the passage of time.

During an Oct. 14 appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the Coldplay frontman explained why he wanted the former Disney Channel star to sing on the track. “First of all, Selena’s personality inside, she’s just an angel,” Martin shared. “I’ve got so much love and respect for her. She’s such a good, kind person, and then her voice for me is in like what I would call ‘the Rihanna bag,’ which are voices that are gifts to humanity .. .you can’t feel worse listening to her sing.”

Coldplay and Gomez initially debuted the track in a live joint appearance on the The Late Late Show With James Corden as part of a weeklong residency on Oct. 19. “Let Somebody Go” served as the second single from Coldplay’s ninth album, Music of the Spheres. The track charted at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the album reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the video for “Let Somebody Go” below.