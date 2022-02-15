Coldplay & Selena Gomez Take to the Skies in Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Let Somebody Go’ Video

Coldplay and Selena Gomez premiered the music video for their new collaboration “Let Somebody Go” earlier this week, and now they’re back with a behind-the-scenes look at how the visual came together.

In a clip released Monday, several key crew members walk viewers through the gravity-defying video’s most impressive scenes.

“He’s really convinced that there can be a very strong follow between the feeling of suspension and the feeling of love,” assistant choreographer Marie Bourgeois says of co-writer and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois, as Chris Martin and Gomez are seen twirling high above the ground. “It’s super beautiful to see Chris and Selena discovering this. We can really feel that it’s a new sensation for them, and to guide them through it and to see what opens up thanks to that is something really amazing.”

Elsewhere, production designer Francois Audouy breaks down the ideas behind the video’s expansive set pieces. “We built this spiral staircase that could evolve and grow, and then be pulled as the worlds are being pulled apart,” he says. “After weeks and weeks of coming up with these images, it’s all coming to life before our eyes. We feel incredibly fortunate to help make magic happen.”

The video was directed by Dave Meyers, who’s also helmed the videos for every other Music of the Spheres-era single, including “Higher Power” and smash BTS collaboration “My Universe.” From set, the in-demand director can’t help but be even more excited about working with Martin and Co. for a third time. “Coldplay’s one of my favorite bands in the world, of my life,” he admits. “So it’s just really a lovely opportunity to be this seasoned in my career and get a chance to really shape a whole album with them. It’s been really, really, rewarding.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video for “Let Somebody Go” below.