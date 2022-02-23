Coldplay Covers Kid Cudi’s ‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ for Spotify Singles

Coldplay are the latest artists to record Spotify Singles, unveiling a two-part performance on the streaming platform on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

Side A of the release is a stripped-down acoustic version of the iconic band’s Selena Gomez collaboration, “Let Somebody Go.” For Side B, Coldplay took put their own, playful twist on Kid Cudi’s beloved 2008 track, “Day ‘N’ Nite.” Coldplay recorded both songs at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California.

“I have always loved Selena’s voice and when ‘Let Somebody Go’ arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a press statement of the collaboration, which was featured on the band’s 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. “I’m so happy she said yes. She is wonderful to work with and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after you get to meet them.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chris Martin Coldplay See latest videos, charts and news

Of “Day ‘N’ Nite,” Martin added, “‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it. This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'”

Coldplay’s Music of Spheres, released in October 2021, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated October 30, 2021. It spent eight total weeks on the chart.

Listen to Coldplay’s pair of Spotify Singles below.