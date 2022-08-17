Coldplay Lights Up Mexico City in Cinematic ‘Humankind’ Video: Watch

Coldplay unfurled a cinematic music video for their song “Humankind” on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

Shot in Mexico City during the band’s ongoing world tour, the visual features Chris Martin and his bandmates performing the track from 2021’s Music of the Spheres for a massive crowd of nearly 260,000 fans inside Foro Sol. “I know, I know, I know/ We’re only human/ I know, I know, I know/ How we’re designed, yeah/ I know, I know, I know/ We’re only human/ But from another planet/ Still they call us humankind,” Martin crows on the chorus as the audience chants along with every other line and fireworks erupt above the packed stadium.

The video marks Coldplay’s latest offering from their Music of the Spheres era following visuals for “Biyutiful” featuring otherworldly puppet band The Weirdos; “People of the Pride; the Selena Gomez-assisted “Let Somebody Go“; “My Universe” with BTS, a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and more.

The band’s tour is currently in the midst of a weeklong takeover of London’s famous Wembley Stadium. The string of six shows has so far included surprise appearances by Craig David, who teamed up with Martin to perform his early 2000s hits “7 Days” and “Fill Me In,” and Natalie Imbruglia, who duetted with the frontman on “Summer Nights” in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

In June, Coldplay bypassed the billion-dollar mark in career tour earnings thanks to the success of their world trek, which is currently slated to continue through early November with a final leg in South America.

Watch Coldplay’s rapturous “Humankind” video below.