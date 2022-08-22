AHA! Coldplay Cover ‘Running Up That Hill,’ ABBA With Comedian Steve Coogan

Coldplay got fictional on Saturday night (August 20) at the penultimate gig of a six-night stand at London’s massive Wembley Stadium. After earlier inviting guests Natalie Imbruglia and Craig David up to join them during the epic run, they switched things up this weekend by dueting with British comedian Steve Coogan, who collaborated on a pair of pop classics in the guise of his long-running beloved, bloviating TV alter ego Alan Partridge.

Rocking a satiny Snow Patrol tour jacket and white pants, Partridge lent his vocals to a cover of ABBA‘s “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” which, wink, wink, was also the name (and theme song) of a short-lived BBC Radio 4 series from 1992-1993 starring Coogan as Partridge. Coogan also brought his comedic chops to a take on this summer’s most unlikely viral Reagan-era hit, Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill.”

To boost the song that was already boosted beyond any expectation by its placement in hit Netflix horror drama Stranger Things, Partridge added some appropriately silly commentary, quipping, “up hills, up roads? It’s all cardiovascular! I’m not sure about running up buildings, unless you’re Spider-man.” He then asked singer Chris Martin what he thought the song was really about, to which the frontman suggested, “overcoming problems.”

“It’s a metaphor! Got it, got it,” Partridge said before marching in place as he excitedly sang the song’s iconic chorus with the band, which included Jacob Collier on keyboards. “If you’re running up a hill make sure you wear the correct footwear!” Partridge yelled before adding his “aha!” catchphrase. Coogan wasn’t the only actor in the house, as Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg also made an appearance, sitting in on tambourine with the band for “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Watch video from the show below.

Coldplay with Alan Partridge singing Kate Bush – what’s not to like? pic.twitter.com/BJoZ36N813 — Dave (@dobdnc) August 22, 2022