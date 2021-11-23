Watch BTS Jump, Twerk While Rehearsing ‘My Universe’ With Coldplay at AMAs

Coldplay and BTS’ performance of their joint single “My Universe” at the AMAs has come and gone, but fans are still getting treated to goodies from the bands’ big award show night. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman took to Twitter to post a video of frontman Chris Martin singing with the Bangtan Boys in an outdoor space in Los Angeles ahead of their performance.

The video featured Martin and all seven of the BTS members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — engaging in some light hearted shenanigans while singing their Billboard Hot 100-topping hit. Jimin focused on harmonizing with Martin, while V sang Jin’s “make my world light up inside” lyric from the song. V and Jungkook were briefly spotted in the video twerking and J-Hope excitedly jumped up and down as the group commenced their singing.

The video comes a day after BTS posted a photo of them posing outside the AMAs with Coldplay to their respective Twitter account. “The My Universe Crew @coldplay,” the K-pop stars captioned the photo. “My Universe” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in October

BTS and Coldplay performed “My Universe” live for the first time at Sunday’s AMAs. Later in the evening, the K-pop group won favorite pop duo or group for the third consecutive year, favorite pop song for “Butter” and the biggest award of the evening, the artist of the year award.

