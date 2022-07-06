Coldplay Drops Otherworldly ‘Biutyful’ Video with Puppet Band The Weirdos: Watch

Coldplay released the music video for their new single “Biutyful” on Wednesday morning (July 6).

The visual follows the adventures of puppet band The Weirdos, brand-new signees to Atlantic Records. The act’s lead singer, Angel Moon, even duets with frontman Chris Martin on the song. “I hope that you get everything you want in this biutyful life/ Change for your pocket, someone for the night/ I hope they name you a rocket and take you for a ride for free/ And if they tell you you’re nothin’, maybe you’d explain/ To me you’re the summer sun after the rain/ And you were there when I needed something for the pain, you see,” she sings on the first verse before her human counterpart joins in for the second.

The collab follows fellow singles “Higher Power,” “My Universe” with BTS and the Selena Gomez-assisted “Let Somebody Go” off Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music of the Spheres.

While Angel Moon has been popping up on the pop band’s ongoing tour in support of the studio effort, she and her fellow puppets also made their late-night TV debut alongside Martin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, performing “Biutyful” and sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious get-to-know-you interview.

With the help of The Weirdos’ otherworldly frontwoman, Coldplay’s world tour continues to be a major success. In fact, it recently pushed the band past the $1 billion mark in career tour earnings, with them becoming just the eleventh act to reach the milestone.

Watch the music video for Coldplay’s “Biutyful” below.