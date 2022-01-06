Who Do You Want to Headline Coachella? Vote!

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially underway, after the festival originally set for the 2020 iteration was postponed several times during the pandemic.

Sources told Billboard that Kanye West — who now goes by Ye — has been tapped to headline Sunday night at this year’s event, and Billie Eilish is also in talks to headline the event. Swedish House Mafia also confirmed their 2022 performance back in October.

With the headlining slots still officially unconfirmed, we at Billboard want to know who you want to perform at the main stage at Coachella. Are you down with Ye, Billie and Swedish House Mafia? Or are you hoping for someone else who hasn’t headlined yet, like BTS, Taylor Swift or Megan Thee Stallion?

Let us know by voting below!